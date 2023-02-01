More than a dozen sextortion calls reported to Guelph police since December

Guelph police are reminding residents to be cautious after they received over 12 reports of sextortion calls in the past two months.

Police say that, in most cases, a victim is contacted through social media by someone they don't know, has conversations with themwhere the stranger sends a supposed nude photo of themselvesbefore the victim isthen asked to provide an intimate image.

The suspect then threatens to share the photo with the victim's friends or family if they do not pay money.

One victim lost around $900 before they reported the incident, according to officials.

Police say the scam is difficult to investigate due to the technology and that the suspects could be anywhere in the world.

They advise residents to never share intimate images online, especially with unknown people.