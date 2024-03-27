More than $2,300 worth of watches stolen from display cabinet

KITCHENER
    A watch appears in a file photo. (Pexels/Fernando Arcos) A watch appears in a file photo. (Pexels/Fernando Arcos)
    The Guelph Police Service is investigating after someone stole more than $2,300 worth of watches from a business.

    Police say a male went into the business on Stone Road West around 11 a.m. Tuesday and used a screwdriver to break the lock on a display cabinet.

    He then took several watches.

    Police did not list the business.

    Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

