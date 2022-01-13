More than $10M funding for two affordable housing projects in Waterloo Region

Kitchener -

Affordable housing in Waterloo Region received a major boost Thursday morning.

In total $10.1 million in funding will go towards two projects aimed specifically at helping the local Indigenous community and youth.

The federal government is providing a total of $7.1 million while the regional officials said it’s investing $3 million from the region’s Equity Investment Fund.

30 new family homes in Cambridge will be developed as part of an Indigenous led affordable housing initiative. They will be managed by the KW Urban Native Wigwam Project.

“It’s projects like the KW Urban Native Wigwam in Cambridge that exemplify our vision and put both our Equity Investment Fund and affordable housing plan into action,” said Regional Chair Karen Redman.

The homes will be located on Cambridge Street, and 16 of them will be dedicated specifically to Indigenous women and their children.

“This new funding will be absolutely pivotal for K-W Urban Native Wigwam Project and for the Indigenous community,” said Lee Ann Hundt, executive director of KW Urban Native Wigwam Project. “It will allow us to do something we have never been able to do before in our 30-year-history of housing in the Region of Waterloo.

The second housing project will be developed on Sheldon Avenue in Kitchener to help youth dealing with homelessness, mental health or addiction issues.

OneROOF will run the Kitchener location where 44 units will be developed. 25 specifically for homeless people, 15 for people with mental health needs, and four units for Indigenous people.

“This build will have an incredible impact on the housing needs in Waterloo Region; and will serve to support and assist youth as they transition into adulthood and independent living,” said Sandy Dietrich-Bell, CEO of OneROOF

Kitchener’s Mayor, Berry Vrbanovic added, “today’s announcement helps ensure that our young people can have a roof over their heads and the supports they need to get their lives back on track and give them the best chance for ongoing success.”