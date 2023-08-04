Montour celebrates Stanley Cup final appearance in Six Nations

Six Nations celebrated NHL hometown hero Brandon Montour Thursday evening.

While Montour didn’t win the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, he certainly won the hearts of those from his community.

Dozens of people convened at The Gathering Place to celebrate Montour, who is originally from Six Nations of the Grand River.

He helped the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup final against the Las Vegas Golden Knights earlier this year.

While the Panthers ultimately lost, Montour did celebrate the birth of his son during the finals.

The new dad also took a moment on Thursday to reaffirm the importance of representation in professional sports.

“Those that come from Six Nations, we have a handful in the NHL, but very few make it,” said Montour. “It’s definitely the highest level, but there are challenges along the way. To see myself and other players around the league that are Native, just gives that extra jump that it’s possible and it’s there if you want it.”

Montour was also the inspiration for a lawn sign fundraiser, which saw the community raise $10,000. He was personally able to present the cheques to several local sports organizations on Thursday.