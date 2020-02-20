KITCHENER -- Relatively mild temperatures along the Grand River Watershed for January and February have led to an increased risk of flooding.

“Residents who typically experience spring flooding should ensure they are prepared due to the elevated risk this year,” said Stephanie Shifflett, a water resource engineer for the Grand River Conservation Authority.

The flooding forecast was presented by Shifflett at the agency’s annual meeting of municipal flood coordinators on Wednesday.

The month of January reportedly saw 200 per cent of its normal precipitation along the watershed, while cooler temperatures in February helped rebuild some of the snowpacks.

“Ground conditions remain saturated and frozen across northern portions of the watershed which will make it more reactive during rapid melt events,” she said.

The highest potential risk of flooding is along the Lake Erie shoreline, according to the GRCA.

Environment Canada is also predictiong warmer than normal temperatures for the watershed over the next three months and above normal precipitation.