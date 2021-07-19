KITCHENER -- A new mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will soon offer Waterloo Region residents doses on a bus.

In a release on Monday, regional officials said the bus will help bring vaccines to people who might not be able to attend a clinic, doctor's office or local pharmacy.

The bus will operate from Wednesday to Sunday this week, administering the Pfizer vaccine. Hours will depend on locations, according to the region.

“We continue to make new connections with community leaders to understand the unique needs of our community,” Fauzia Baig, equity and anti-racism advisor for the Region of Waterloo, said in a news release. “Since January, the community engagement working group has been providing input on the vaccine rollout and making recommendations to ensure our vaccination clinics meet the diverse needs of the community. The mobile vaccination bus is one way we are working to reduce barriers that many residents experience in accessing the vaccine.”

Bingemans will also host another drive-thru vaccine clinic this week, with walk-ins available for first doses. People will need to book an appointment for a second dose. That clinic will offer Pfizer doses on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m.

The region said there are many other vaccine appointments available this week, and they're encouraging residents to move up their second dose as soon as they are eligible to do so.