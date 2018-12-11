Featured
Missing man, 22, found and brought to hospital
Taylor Dutton, 22, was missing with concern for his well-being. (Source: Wellington County OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 11:11AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 11, 2018 2:39PM EST
Wellington County OPP were searching for a missing Caledon man.
Taylor Dutton, 22, was reportedly missing since Monday at around 1 a.m.
Police responded to the call at a residence on Trafalgar Road, near 17 Side Road and north of Wellington Road 124.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and coat, grey track pants and Timberland boots.
Police said he did not have access to transportation.
The Wellington County OPP was concerned for his well-being, and were asking the public for help in locating him.
On Tuesday afternoon, police said they had found him at an address on Ballinafad Road, just outside of Erin.
He was brought to hospital with minor exposure injuries.
Male located and transported to hospital for precautions. Thank you.— OPP West (@OPP_WR) December 11, 2018