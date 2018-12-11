

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP were searching for a missing Caledon man.

Taylor Dutton, 22, was reportedly missing since Monday at around 1 a.m.

Police responded to the call at a residence on Trafalgar Road, near 17 Side Road and north of Wellington Road 124.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and coat, grey track pants and Timberland boots.

Police said he did not have access to transportation.

The Wellington County OPP was concerned for his well-being, and were asking the public for help in locating him.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said they had found him at an address on Ballinafad Road, just outside of Erin.

He was brought to hospital with minor exposure injuries.