Two Kitchener teens that went missing in Algonquin Provincial Park last week have been found safe.

East Region OPP made the announcement on Monday just after noon. According to a tweet, the provincial police's canine unit made the discovery moments before.

Volunteers and police looked for three days for two missing Kitchener teens who were last seen in Algonquin Provincial Park.

The two girls, both 16 years old, were reported missing around 10 p.m. on Friday.

An air and ground search commenced at sunrise on Saturday.

An OPP helicopter, a fixed-wing plane from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forest (MNRF), park staff, members from the OPP emergency response team and canine team, MNRF park wardens, and members of the Ontario Search and Rescue Association all assisted with the search.

"Our focus is on finding them," said Bill Dickson of OPP East Region. "We'll keep resources on the ground. We will find these girls and we're hoping to find them sooner rather than later."

The girls had last been seen on Thursday on the Western Uplands Trail between Rainbow Lake and Susan Lake.

OPP said they were a part of a group camping in the park and were supposed to meet up with the other campers when they went missing.

Police had said that they did not have cell phones with them, but both were experienced campers and had equipment and food that would last a few days.