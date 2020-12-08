CAMBRIDGE -- The grandfather of a two-year-old boy found dead in Cambridge last week is remembering the toddler as a fun, active child.

"He's just going to be miss," Norm Colville said. "Missed and loved.

The boy has been identified as Colville's grandson Brixson. Waterloo regional police said last week that they're treating his death as suspicious.

Colville said Brixson was a typical toddler.

"He was just a fun little active kid to watch," Colville said. "He used to come out when we lived in the country. He would come out with his mom and dad, we would play with the dogs, we would go see the horses, play in the pool in the backyard."

Police were called to a home on Winter Court in Cambridge last Tuesday, where the boy was found unresponsive. They're calling the death suspicious, but aren't saying why.

"It was anger at first because I didn't know the outcome," Colville said. "Still, to this day, there's no solid outcome on it."

Police continued to search the house into the weekend and released the scene on Saturday. Neighbours held a vigil in Brixson's memory on Saturday night.

"He's a young baby, he hasn't even had a chance to yet to see life," Colville said.

Colville said the situation has been stressful.

"All day, all night, your thoughts just go through your head," he said. "I don't feel like eating, there's lots of times I don't want to be around anybody."

Members of Brixson's family have used social media to ask for anyone with information to come forward and speak with police about the investigation.

"I understand that that's a lot of work and that takes time," Colville said. "It's just a hurry up and wait game."