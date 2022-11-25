Minor injuries after Cambridge residential fire

Waterloo regional police and Cambridge fire are investigating a fire Thursday night in Cambridge.

Emergency services responded to a residential fire just before midnight in the area of Sekura Street and Munch Avenue.

“Residents of the home and surrounding houses were evacuated and residents of the home were transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation,” police said in a news release. “Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services treated two officers at the scene for smoke inhalation.”

According to police, roads in the area were closed for several hours for the investigation.

On Friday morning, police said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.