

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO - A local bridge was covered in messages of hope on Saturday.

It was part of the second annual Bridges of Hope event at the Waterloo Park bridge.

The initiative is part of a mental health campaign to shed light on the struggles many people in the community face.

"The bridge is kind of like a metaphor for that we all have bridges we need to cross in life. And if we do it with the community and people around us, it makes it a lot easier," says Bridges of Hope co-founder Olivia Miller.

People stopped by to write positive messages of hope and hear from local services and resources.

Organizers estimate around 50 messages were posted to the bridge.

The messages have been laminated and will stay up as long as the weather permits.