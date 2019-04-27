

CTV Kitchener





The family of Leanne Holland Brown has released the dates of her upcoming visitation and celebration of life.

Holland Brown died on April 24 after being struck by a car on a Waterloo sidewalk.

The 43-year-old was the dean of students at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Waterloo campus.

She leaves behind her husband Ken and two sons, Holden and Andrew.

In her obituary her family writes that Holland Brown “leaves behind a legacy like no other. A legacy of love, inspiration, leadership and impact.”

Friends, co-workers, students and members of the community were heartbroken by the news of her death.

“She was the kindest person I’ve met and a most extraordinary individual,” said David MacMurray, vice president of student affairs at Laurier.

The school has started a fundraiser for a memorial award in her honour.

They write in part: “Leanne was a high-profile champion of student survival and success in the stress-filled world of university life. As dean of students, Leanne’s office was a place to escape for thousands of students, whether their issues were mental health, family matters, academic, bullying or sexual assault. Leanne listened, gave sound and meaningful advice and showed compassion. Leanne was a loving individual who embodied the Laurier spirit and sense of community. She enriched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her, and she will be deeply missed.”

A separate GoFundMe account is raising money for her family. It surpassed its goal of $25,000 in just one day, and as of April 27, the total was $41,206.

Holland Brown was also responsible for launching Laurier’s Friendship Bench in response to the recent student suicides on campus.

Visitation for Holland Brown will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home in Waterloo on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

A celebration of life will take place at Creekside Church in Waterloo on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.