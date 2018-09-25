

CTV Kitchener





After a year off for her maternity leave, CTV Kitchener welcomed back Meghan Furman.

She made her return debut during the noon show on Friday Sept. 21, and returned officially to the 6:00 p.m. show on Tuesday Sept. 25.

Furman was off on maternity leave with her second child, and enjoyed taking the time to focus on her family.

“I used this past year to just focus on my family, and of course I was watching you guys and so proud of all of the changes that happened here, but just used the past year to enjoy the kids,” she said.

She said the opportunity to connect with the community in a different way than her usual post at the news desk was a rewarding one.

Furman will be back anchoring the 6:00 p.m. news every weeknight on CTV Kitchener.