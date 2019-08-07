

CTV Kitchener





After a decade in the newsroom, CTV Kitchener is saying goodbye to one of its greats.

Meghan Furman announced Tuesday that she would be working her last week at the station.

"It's a decision that I've made for my family and for my kids, just to be home and to put them to bed every night and spend a little bit more time with them," she explained in a tearful goodbye during the 6 p.m. newscast.

The decision was not an easy one, which is no surprise given her dedication to journalism.

She thanked the viewers for their support over the years.

"THANK YOU for an incredible 10 years, I’ve been honoured to sit on this desk every night," she said in a tweet.

Meghan will be missed as a great asset in the newsroom, where she voraciously chased stories and diligently crafted newscasts.

She'll be taking on a new role within the region, and the entire CTV Kitchener wishes her the best of luck in her new endeavour.

Thank you for everything, Meghan!