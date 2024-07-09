Artistic swimmer from Brantford Ont. overcomes rough waters to make Paris Olympics
Claire Scheffel, an artistic swimmer from Brantford Ont., is taking her talents from a community pool in Elmira, to the Olympic stage in Paris.
The 20-year-old is set to make her first Olympic appearance, after Canada’s artistic swim team qualified for the Summer Games in February. The team punched its ticket with a fifth-best aggregate score at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.
“It’s really a beautiful thing,” Scheffel told CTV News. “Growing up it’s always been in the back of my head, but mentally I really like to go at things step by step.”
While beautiful to watch, the sport is physically demanding for its competitors.
“You are exerting yourself to your full capacity. You’re holding your breath, and on top of all that you’re trying to look like it’s easy,” Scheffel said. “It’s definitely one of the most challenging sports in the world.”
For Scheffel, artistic swimming came naturally at a young age. She comes from an athletic family with a long history of competitive swimming, including her father Trevor, who insisted each of his kids learned to be confident and capable in the water.
“My family have always been really big swimmers. [My dad] went to multiple Olympic trails and came really close to the Olympics as well.”
Scheffel vaulted up the Canadian ranks, joining the senior national program in 2021.
She entered the 2022 Wold Aquatic Championships as an alternate on the Canadian team, but ended up competing after a last-minute injury to a teammate.
She competed in her third World Aquatic Championships in February, swimming in technical, free, and acrobatic routines, ultimately qualifying for Paris.
“It was a big, big, big build-up to this culmination and we’re so proud and so relieved for her to know,” Scheffel’s mother, Julie, told CTV News.
The team’s path to the Olympics didn’t come without challenges. The team cycled through three coaches from 2022 to 2024, and was forced to find a new place to train after a fire at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium back in March.
“That’s where we have our facility and our physio. Right now we’re training outside, but there was a little bit when we were training in a high school pool,” Scheffel said.
Navigating through several challenges, Scheffel fell back on her personal motto “just keep swimming”. Something that kept her focused on the big picture.
“[The team] is so resilient,” said Julie Scheffel, adding the team didn’t know if the facility would be closed for a few days or a few months. “She’s always so focused, the sacrifices she’s made.”
Scheffel will be in Paris for the opening ceremony on July 26, with artistic swimming competition running Aug. 5 to 7.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The remnants of hurricane Beryl are heading to Canada. Here's where it's expected to land
A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.
Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech
Joe Biden forcefully defended the foreign policy achievements of his presidency as he welcomed NATO member states to a Washington summit on Tuesday that is being closely watched by allies at home and abroad for proof the embattled U.S. president can still lead.
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
Russia orders the arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow, who lives abroad
A court in Russia ordered the arrest of the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a hearing Tuesday that was conducted in absentia as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
'Hilarious and fun': Ottawa man surprised with 40th birthday party inside Value Village
As much as Tyler Garvey loves hunting for a vintage bargain, he never expected to celebrate his 40th birthday inside a Value Village location.
5 things to know as Canada meets Argentina in 'David vs. Goliath' Copa semifinal
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.
B.C. premier wants to better understand bail reform failing in woman's murder
British Columbia's premier says the province worked with the federal government to change its bail rules, so he is not sure why a man with a long and violent criminal history was released from jail weeks before the stabbing death of a woman in her Surrey, B.C., home.
No one hurt in mid-air crash between helicopter, plane near Edmonton
No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Body of missing kayaker found in Bluewater following 6-day search
After nearly a week of searching, OPP said that a 57-year-old man from London who went missing on the waters of Lake Huron on July 3 was located deceased on a beach in St. Joseph today.
-
Alice Munro’s local legacy 'doesn't excuse what went on behind closed doors' in historical sex assault case
Munro who grew up Wingham, and lived in Clinton for many years, has her name emblazoned on everything from the local library, to her own literary garden. The startling revelations about the Nobel prize winning author’s past, has prompted discussions about whether those monuments to her should remain.
-
Box truck stuck with careless driving charge
Middlesex OPP say that a bridge in the Kilworth area was completely blocked off for some time this afternoon when a local driver underestimated their size.
Windsor
-
Windsor Hudson’s Bay store temporarily closed
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor is temporarily closed.
-
With 13 children in makeshift placements, local Children’s Aid issues call for foster parents
According to the executive director of the Children's Aid Society (CAS), there are thirteen children and youth in our community that are in unlicensed placements like hotels and rented homes. “Right now, we're in a major crisis,” said Derrick Drouillard, who pointed out there's even one child that is staying in the CAS building on Riverside Drive, out of necessity.
-
Christmas tree farm in Chatham-Kent making 'sunny memories' in July
The owners of a small Christmas tree farm in Chatham-Kent are welcoming the public to visit their field of 20,000 sunflowers. It's the fourth annual "Making Sunny Memories" fundraiser, with all proceeds going towards the day program at the Alzheimer Society of Chatham-Kent.
Barrie
-
New lead emerges one year after Barrie woman's disappearance
Police have given a glimmer of hope to the family of a Barrie woman who vanished without a word over a year ago.
-
Brayden Bullock facing new charges
The 23-year-old man was charged with several violent crimes after being released from prison.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Here's when Hurricane Beryl's remnants are expected to storm through the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
Missing Barrie woman was spotted in North Bay
A Barrie woman missing for more than a year was recently seen in North Bay, police said Tuesday.
-
Convenience stores in North Bay can sell alcohol in September
As of Tuesday, more than a dozen convenience stores and gas stations in North Bay have been given the green light to sell alcohol after the Labour Day weekend.
Ottawa
-
Soccer frenzy in the nation’s capital
Love for the beautiful game is at an all-time high as fans of all ages ready to cheer on Canada's men’s soccer team as they get set for the biggest game of their lives.
-
'Hilarious and fun': Ottawa man surprised with 40th birthday party inside Value Village
As much as Tyler Garvey loves hunting for a vintage bargain, he never expected to celebrate his 40th birthday inside a Value Village location.
-
Consultant accused of overbilling the federal government $250,000, RCMP says
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
Toronto
-
'Torrential downpours:' Toronto under rainfall warning due to Hurricane Beryl remnants
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
-
'Tears come to my eyes': Track star and family granted extension to stay in Canada after deportation order
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
-
Ontario Science Centre's school cancels semesters for dozens of Grade 12 students
Dozens of high school students from across the province who had hoped to spend a semester learning at the Ontario Science Centre have been told they won’t get that chance after the building was suddenly closed last month.
Montreal
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Quebec company fined $12,500 for destroyed threatened bird nests
A Quebec company was fined $12,500 after it damaged multiple bank swallow nests. The bank swallow, or sand martin, is a threatened species in Canada and destroying their nests is illegal, according to the Species at Risk Act.
-
Whooping cough cases surpass 6,000 in Quebec
The whooping cough is spreading in Quebec. As of Saturday, the Quebec health ministry documented over 6,000 cases of the infectious pulmonary disease since the start of the year.
Atlantic
-
Early morning fire destroys N.B. fish processing plant
A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
-
High and dry: Halifax snubbed from list of hosts for 2024-25 SailGP season
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
-
Halifax council approves motion that could lead to demolition of historic library
After more than a decade of discussions and plans that failed to materialize, Halifax council is bringing in a consultant to develop a plan for the old memorial library that could see it at least partially demolished.
Winnipeg
-
Hot weather brings high demand to Winnipeg outdoor pools
As temperatures heat up across southern Manitoba, people in Winnipeg are flocking to city-run swimming pools to try and cool down. But with the high demand, some facilities are struggling to keep up.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest seven involved in human trafficking in Portage la Prairie
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
-
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Calgary
-
Woman dead in Bowness; Calgary police homicide unit investigating
A woman is dead in the Calgary community of Bowness and her death is being investigated as 'suspicious,' police say.
-
Sexual assault charge against Calgary bar manager stayed
A sexual assault charge has been stayed against former Calgary bar owner Grant Lee Cichacki.
-
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
Edmonton
-
Credit card information accessed as part of security breach, Ticketmaster confirms
Oilers fans or anyone else who's used Ticketmaster are being urged to secure their online accounts and check for unusual activity.
-
Lack of funding, planes leads to cancellation of Edmonton-area international airshow
The Alberta International Airshow was slated for Aug. 17-18 before organizers announced Tuesday the show, which sometimes attracts tens of thousands to the Villeneuve Airport northwest of the city, will not go ahead due to unexpected financial and resource issues.
-
No one hurt in mid-air crash between helicopter, plane near Edmonton
No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Rolling Stones VIP ticket-holders kept in tunnel for 90 minutes before Vancouver show, concertgoer says
A man who attended the Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver last Friday wants answers from the venue after his VIP experience, he says, was less than ideal.
-
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
-
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.