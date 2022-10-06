Meet the Guelph Ward 4 candidates

Here are the candidates running in Ward 4 in the 2022 City of Guelph municipal election.

Christine Billings

Who are you?

Christine Billings: I’m a mother of two children and have been a Ward 4 Councillor for the past 8 years. My educational background is in Business Management, Psychology and Conflict Resolution.

I have various Board and Committee experience including: Guelph General Hospital, Police Services, GRCA and Long Term Care.

Why are you running?

I’ve always enjoyed helping constituents with their issues and concerns. I believe that the citizens of Ward 4 would continue to benefit from having a Councillor who has the knowledge and experience to effectively represent their needs and to continue supporting fiscal responsibility.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Guelph and how do you plan to address it?

Affordability remains an ongoing struggle as many costs continue to soar. Both home ownership and rentals are becoming unattainable for many people and taxes are a huge element contributing to unaffordability. Given our inflationary times, the next term of Council needs to reprioritize and reduce spending to alleviate the financial pressures. Currently, the proposed tax increases for the foreseeable future are between 5-6% annually and this will be unacceptable.

Brendan Clark

Brendan Clark has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.

Anne-Marie Blackadar

Anne-Marie Blackadar has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.

Justin Van Daele

Who are you?

I am Justin Van Daele, I was born in a farming community south of Guelph on Lake Erie. In 2006 I moved to Guelph for University and now own a small business in the area. I’ve lived in Ward 4 since 2009 with my dog Noodles.

Why are you running?

The reason I’ve decided to run is because I love Guelph and the West end, but I am tired of the way things have been going in Guelph for years. We are constantly being told our politicians want to make things better and all I’ve seen are things get worse in Guelph. I want to represent Ward 4 and ensure we aren’t forgotten anymore, enact change and hold those in charge accountable. Ward 4 is a great place to live and I want to make sure the residents of Ward 4 have their voices heard as well as making sure that it stays the best place it can be and all the while fighting for the city as a whole to get better.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Guelph and how do you plan to address it?

I’d say the most pressing issue facing Guelph, is the issue of affordability especially in the way of housing. Right now most residents in Guelph who don’t already own a home, can’t afford one without significant help and as an extension of housing prices exploding, so have rental prices. This has caused major issues, either people are living on the streets, couch surfing or living in their cars and that’s not okay. Council needs to pressure the province for more accessible housing, require our developers to take on more of a share in developing low income housing and finally coming together as a community to work outside the normal box of thinking. Some of those ideas could be; exploring tiny home communities that are supported by some of the local charities and housed on private land where it's allowed and maybe even exploring a property tax rebate for rental properties that can prove they are renting at below market rent. Far too often, politicians love to follow the same foot path set out before them and look where that has got us? Let’s look at stepping outside the normal behavior and try something new.

Linda Busuttil

Who are you?

Immigrated from Malta/Italy and have lived in Guelph for 40+ years. Married with children, I live and work in Ward 4. I’m the Upper Grand DSB Chair and have served as an elected Guelph Trustee for 16 years focusing my energy on listening to families and actively addressing issues.

Why are you running?

I’m running to make a positive difference in our community. Ward 4 residents feel disconnected from city conversations, I would like to actively create opportunities for residents to add their values and voices to consultations, plans and decision making.

I am running for healthy communities, people-centred neighbourhoods where residents can afford to raise their families, today and in the future. A community where everyone can afford to live, with public transit that is seamless, affordable, frequent, convenient and connected to other active transportation. We need safe streets and spaces for cyclists, pedestrians and mobility devices. And we want to value and preserve our tree canopies, green spaces, and activate our commitment to fighting climate change with targets and action plans.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Guelph and how do you plan to address it?

Affordability is at the root of so many issues in the city. Affordable food leading to food insecurity, affordable housing, transportation, recreation, being able to afford to live in the city of Guelph is a growing concern. An unaffordable city will have an impact on our labour force and local economy.

The city has provided incentives for the development of Affordable Housing with little impact on the availability of housing. This is a complex economic issue that is rooted in the cost of land in the city as a significant driver.

At the local level there is room for city advocacy for the funding of housing across a continuum, social, transition, supportive, cooperative and alternative housing models to meet the growing and diverse needs in our community.

There is an immediate need to advocate with all levels of government to support the development of a housing that respectfully address a range of family circumstances and needs. This is a national and provincial issue not unique to Guelph.

Adrian Salvatore

Who are you?

My name is Adrian Salvatore, and I’m running for Ward 4 Council. I live in Parkwood Gardens here in the Ward, and I have been in Guelph since 2015. I moved here to attend the University of Guelph, where I earned a Bachelor of Computing, and Certificate in Business. Professionally, I’m an IT Manager and small business owner.

Why are you running?

Guelph has become increasingly unaffordable, and this is affecting people of all walks of life. In terms of housing affordability, the municipality has an important role to play. In Guelph, we pay some of the highest property taxes to average incomes in Southern Ontario, and the average rent for a one bedroom apartment is over $2000 a month. Our by-laws and zoning have a large impact on the supply of housing available, and Ward 4 deserves an advocate who will work hard to make Guelph a more affordable community. I bring to the table my work ethic, organization, and motivation to Move Guelph Forward by taking advantage of opportunities to make our city more affordable and accessible. Guelph is a great city, and I will work tirelessly to make it even better.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Guelph and how do you plan to address it?

My platform addresses many key areas such as accessibility, transit, modernizing services, road safety, and of course affordability. Of these, given the current economic climate, and many predictions of an impending recession, it is clear affordability is the most pressing concern. Per a report by BMA Financial Consulting, Guelph homeowners pay some of the highest property taxes compared to average incomes in Southern Ontario. City leadership must be smart about our projects and keep spending in line to reduce this burden on our residents. The high property tax affects homeowners and renters alike, as these costs are passed on to tenants. An important component of rental affordability is our supply of units. In Guelph, our rental vacancy rate is quite below the provincial average, and the lack of affordable units pushes costs up. Modernizing our by-law to allow for the creation of more rental units is the most impactful way we can work to make rent more affordable. Additionally, we also need to focus on increasing our overall supply of housing. Our planning process must make affordable housing in our community a priority.

Hitesh Jagad

Hitesh Jagad has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.