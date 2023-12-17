Man with axe arrested after disturbance in Kitchener

Police arrested a man after a disturbance involving an axe at a Kitchener residence Saturday evening.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Karn Street and Belmont Avenue West around 7 p.m. for reports of a man with an axe.

Officials say it began after a victim was approached by the unknown man and they got into a verbal argument.

According to police, the suspect left and returned to the victim with an axe and continued the altercation.

The suspect left before police arrived, officials say.

Police eventually found the suspect and arrested the 52-year-old man.

He was charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Weapons dangerous

Break and enter

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was held in police custody for a bail hearing.