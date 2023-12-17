KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man with axe arrested after disturbance in Kitchener

    A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015. A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.

    Police arrested a man after a disturbance involving an axe at a Kitchener residence Saturday evening.

    Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Karn Street and Belmont Avenue West around 7 p.m. for reports of a man with an axe.

    Officials say it began after a victim was approached by the unknown man and they got into a verbal argument.

    According to police, the suspect left and returned to the victim with an axe and continued the altercation.

    The suspect left before police arrived, officials say.

    Police eventually found the suspect and arrested the 52-year-old man.

    He was charged with:

    • Assault with a weapon
    • Weapons dangerous
    • Break and enter

    No injuries were reported.

    The suspect was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s $2,000 gold bars

    Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News