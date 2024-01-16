Strangers step up to help man living in a truck with his dogs

Members of a local Facebook group decided to take action after hearing about a man who was living in his truck in an Elmira parking lot.

George was once a successful programming analyst and never imagined that he would end up living in a vehicle with his two dogs.

“The homeless shelters, they’re all full, they won’t even put you on a list anymore because they just got too many [people waiting],” he told CTV News.

George had a place to live until two-and-a-half years ago, when the owner decided to the sell the property.

With high housing prices and nowhere else to go, George made the tough decision to live in a tent in Toronto. He eventually moved to Waterloo Region and has been living in his truck ever since.

“I was stuck in that truck,” he told CTV News. “It’s not easy, but you have to do what you have to do.”

When Jocelyn Schaefer saw George in her work’s parking lot she knew she needed to do something.

“I was hearing the weather reports and I thought something’s got to be done,” she recalled.

Schaefer runs a Facebook group called “Housing Helpers” that has more than 10,000 members.

She posted to her page about what she saw that day.

“It just snowballed from there,” Schaefer said. “Everybody wanted to help. They wondered what they could donate.”

George and Debbie Pelletier. (Submitted)

The group raised over $3,000 in the first 24 hours.

“After I posted an ad on Friday, a lady approached me right away on private messenger and said they have a place in Cambridge, an Airbnb, and would love to help,” explained Schaefer. “I spoke with her right away [and] she offered 50 per cent off the rent.”

The group had enough left over to pay for food, gift cards and basic necessities too.

George in his Cambridge Airbnb. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

“The dogs will be taken care of at the humane society,” Schaefer added. “We’re hoping that before his times runs out at the Airbnb, we can get him an affordable apartment.”

The Airbnb has been fully paid up until mid-March.

“This group has stepped up in a way I could never even imagine,” Charlotte Ferguson, who also runs the “Housing Helpers” page, said. “We always say it takes a village.”

The temporary housing not only gives George shelter from the frigid temperatures, but also creates stability during a challenging time.

“I’m so thankful for these sincerely caring people,” said George.

George fixes the pillows in his Cambridge Airbnb. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

The group also wants to support others who are in a similar situation.

“Please join the group,” urged Schaefer. “We’re trying to help as many people as we can. We know that we can’t build the world overnight and fix every issue, but every little bit helps.”

“This is a problem that we just need to find a solution for, whether it’s a temporary solution, at least to get people out of the cold and bring them back some dignity,” said Ferguson.

George is hoping to make a change both for himself and others.

“Initially I thought this was going to be a two-week break from the cold and I would have to go back to my truck. But I said to myself: ‘No, I am not going back to that truck.’ I am going to use the help these people are giving me,” George said. “Now I’m working with them. I am trying my best. I’m taking their advice. I’m not going to fail because I’m not going back to that truck.”