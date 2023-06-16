Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in southwestern Ontario
Another alert has been issued for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, who may be in southwestern Ontario.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for Nicholas Woodland, who allegedly breached his statutory release order.
Woodland is currently serving a 26-month sentence for sexual assault, possession of child pornography and bestiality.
The 33-year-old is described as white, 5’11 and 131 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say Woodland is known to frequent Woodstock, Toronto, Caledon and Brampton.
Police also issued a warning about Woodland back in February.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 1-866-870-7673, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or call 911.
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
Most of 108 drowning victims in Nigeria boat accident were women and children
Most of the 108 people who drowned after a boat broke apart in north-central Nigeria were women and their children, survivors and local authorities told The Associated Press on Thursday as search efforts ended.
Thousands allowed back home, but officials say wildfires still leaving many displaced
People in parts of Alberta and British Columbia are returning home after wildfire evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Here's how the Canadian government and military handle UFO reports
From reports of a 'red disc with a ring' near Montreal to an object 'flying sporadically' over northwestern Canada, CTVNews.ca investigation has pieced together how the Royal Canadian Air Force, Transport Canada and other government entities handle UFO reports.
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died Friday, one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse, the Bahrain-Victorious team said.
Amid cost-of-living concerns, what are your retirement plans? Let us know
With high levels of inflation contributing to an elevated cost of living, some seniors may be rethinking their retirement plans. If you've delayed your retirement, or are thinking of doing so in order to save money, we want to hear from you.
Supreme Court to rule on constitutionality of Safe Third Country Agreement
Canada's top court will deliver the final word Friday on whether the pact between Canada and the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers violates their fundamental rights.
Cyclone Biparjoy kills 2, uproots power lines after landfall in India, churns toward Pakistan
Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before aiming its lashing winds and rain at part of Pakistan that suffered devastating floods last year.
Gas leak forces partial evacuation of south London street
Ten homes were evacuated following a natural gas leak in a residential neighbourhood in south London.
Overnight crash in LaSalle
A stretch of road in LaSalle has reopened following a crash early Friday morning.
Assault involving a knife in Chatham
A Chatham man has been charged after an assault involving a knife, according to police.
Plenty of sunshine on the way for Windsor-Essex this weekend
Sunshine starts off the weekend on Saturday with a seasonal temperature of 27 C and continuing through Tuesday where a chance of cloudy periods returns.
Suspended driver charged in collision that sent vehicle into a creek in Barrie
Tow truck operators were challenged after being tasked with removing a car that had gone off the road and down an overgrown embankment into a creek in the south end of Barrie.
-
Car break-in suspects charged in series of thefts after victim recognizes them on street
Two men face charges following a series of thefts from vehicles in Bradford after being recognized by an alleged victim.
Former NHL player's young widow chronicles love and loss in inspiring memoir
The wife of a former NHL player who died suddenly in 2020 following a brain bleed has published a book about their love story and life after loss to help and inspire others dealing with grief.
Seven year sentence handed to man who made accidental trip over Ambassador Bridge
A trip to Windsor has cost Federico Jimenez-Martinez more than the $9 toll fee. Justice Kirk Munroe found him guilty of drug possession in May and handed him a seven year prison sentence.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, warning high levels of air pollution have developed due to the smoke.
Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 16-18
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Ford government expected to expand strong mayor powers to more municipalities: sources
The Ford government is set to expand strong mayor powers to nearly more municipalities in Ontario on Friday, sources say.
-
Highlights from CP24's Toronto mayoral debate
The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race squared off in a debate hosted by CP24 Thursday night, with election day now less than two weeks away.
-
Mayoral candidates vie for second place as Olivia Chow maintains lead
Four Toronto mayoral candidates are battling to be frontrunner Olivia Chow’s runner-up, a new poll from Mainstreet Research has revealed.
Another smog warning in Montreal as wildfires continue to blaze
Montrealers woke up to more hazy skies on Friday, with wildfire smoke prompting another smog warning from Environment Canada. The agency is cautioning people with heart disease, asthma and other respiratory ailments to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.
-
Large truck fire scorches underside of REM railway
A part of Montreal's new light rail (REM) structure was scorched early Friday morning after a heavy truck caught fire on Highway 15. The fire burned for three hours under the REM railway near the Champlain Bridge exit, with 30 firefighters called in to battle the blaze.
-
Plea for help to find missing 15-year-old girl last seen in NDG
Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
Stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S., sends man to hospital with serious injuries, suspect in custody
Stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S., sends man to hospital with serious injuries, suspect in custody
Dauphin families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
-
A list of mass casualty bus and van crashes on Canadian highways
RCMP say 15 people died and 10 others were taken to hospital on Thursday after a bus collided with a semi-truck near Carberry, Man. Here's a list of some other serious crashes involving buses and large vehicles on Canadian roads.
'They didn't even care': Calgarians accuse Telus of unchecked internet installation damage
An upgrade to Telus internet speeds has some Calgarians cursing the company's name, saying it's unfairly leaving a mess on their property.
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
Air quality has deteriorated and officials are urging people to stay indoors as much as possible.
-
CTV News Calgary wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV Calgary has picked up a couple of RTDNA Canada Regional Awards of Excellence, including large-market video newscast of the year.
Former Edmonton soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill her children in house fire
A former Canadian Forces soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Weekend cooling trend and the rain returns Sunday
Hazy conditions in the Edmonton area and other parts of north-central Alberta should clear up this afternoon.
Friends identify family of four found dead in Prince Rupert home
While RCMP in Prince Rupert continue to investigate the discovery of four bodies inside a home Tuesday evening, friends have confirmed that the victims are a couple and two young boys.
-
Residents want 'dangerous tree' removed from Vancouver neighbourhood
Residents on Vancouver's West Side say they warned the city about a "dangerous tree" for years, but little was ever done about the towering Lombardy poplar.
-
Parents shocked as Vancouver School Board looks to sell or lease part of school property
The Vancouver School Board is looking to sell or lease school property that is currently part of Graham Bruce Elementary School.