Man Tasered during break and enter in Hanover

A man is facing is facing more than a dozen charges after Hanover Police said they were called to a break and enter in progress.

Officers were called to a business in the 700 block on 10th Street in Hanover on Sunday just after 7 p.m.

Officers said they found a male suspect wearing a balaclava who was in the process of trying to grind and pry his way into a safe inside the business.

Officers tried to arrest the man, but he resisted and a fight began. Hanover Police confirm an officer used their conducted energy weapon, a Taser, and they were able make the arrest.

During the arrest, officers found pry bars, a lock picking set, a grinder and brass knuckles.

A 32-year-old man from Brockton has been charged with break and enter with intent, wearing a disguise with intent, mischief over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, resisting a peace officer, possession of break-in instruments, unauthorized possession of a weapon and six counts of failure to comply with probation.