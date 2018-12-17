

CTV Kitchener





A man was taken to hospital following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after an incident that happened early Monday morning.

Police said the assault happened in the area of Market Street between Ainslie and Cambridge Streets.

It reportedly involved two males at around 4:30 a.m.

The road was closed for a short time as police investigated.

He was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

He has since been released.

Police said they believed this was a targeted incident and that there was no concern for public safety.