Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Cambridge crash
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 2:42PM EDT
A crash in Cambridge between a transport truck and a motorized bike has left a man with serious injuries. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (June 7, 2020)
WATERLOO -- A 59-year-old man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Cambridge involving a gas-powered bike.
Police say the man was on the bike and exiting a driveway around 2 p.m. on Saturday when the crash happened.
He was hit by a transport truck driving on Water Street, according to officials.
The Cambridge man was taken to hospital and remains there with serious injuries.