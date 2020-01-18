KITCHENER -- Brantford Police say they have now identified the pedestrian who was struck by a snowplow on Saturday night.

It happened on Murray Street, near Riddolls Avenue, around 7 p.m.

The man was taken by ambulance to a Hamilton hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police initially said the man wasn’t carrying anything that would identify him.

But they have now been in contact with his family.

They also say that the plow involved was privately-owned and was not operated by the city.

No word on whether any charges will be laid.