Man stabbed in the face in Kitchener
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 6:43AM EDT
One man has been arrested, another in hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener yesterday evening.
It happened on King Street East around 8:30 p.m.
Waterloo Regional Police say a 44-year-old man was stabbed in the face.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.