One man has been arrested, another in hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener yesterday evening.

It happened on King Street East around 8:30 p.m.

Waterloo Regional Police say a 44-year-old man was stabbed in the face.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.