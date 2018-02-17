Featured
Man stabbed at Cambridge party
Ainsley Street North in Cambridge. (Feb. 17, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 11:59AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 17, 2018 2:38PM EST
An 18-year-old is facing assault charges after a man was stabbed in Cambridge.
Police say it happened during a “dance party” on Ainsley Street North, around 11:20 p.m. Friday.
A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his back.
The 18-year-old fled from the scene but was arrested a short time later by police.
He’s been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.