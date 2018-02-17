

CTV Kitchener





An 18-year-old is facing assault charges after a man was stabbed in Cambridge.

Police say it happened during a “dance party” on Ainsley Street North, around 11:20 p.m. Friday.

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his back.

The 18-year-old fled from the scene but was arrested a short time later by police.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.