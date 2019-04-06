

CTV Kitchener





A homicide investigation is underway by Brantford Police regarding a homicide on William Street.

Units were called to the location on Friday around 11:30 p.m. on reports of an assault. When they arrived they found a man suffering serious injuries.

A neighbour said he heard the distinct groaning of a hurt man crying out in agony.

The man was transported to hospital without vital signs and has since been pronounced dead.

Hair stylist Gail Sheppard used to live on William Street just a few doors down from the incident. Her salon is just a short walk away from the crime scene.

“We cater to a certain clientele and we don’t want them to be fearful to come to the area because of the crime that’s happening in the area,” she said.

The name of the deceased and further information will not be released at the time.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police.