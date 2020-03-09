KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a shooting in Kitchener.

It happened at River Road East and Victoria Street around 8:00 p.m.

Police say one man was injured and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, an unspecified number of male suspects were seen leaving the area in two vehicles.

They were last seen driving on River Road towards Frederick Street in a four-door silver car and black SUV.

Police say an early investigation leads them to believe there was an altercation inside the apartment complex, that later spilled outside.

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses on scene, but are hoping more will come forward.

“We have spoken to several witnesses in this complex, but we do recognize that there are many other witness who may have seen or heard other individuals fleeing the area and they are encouraged to contact police,” Cst. Ashley Dietrich, Waterloo Regional Police.

Expect a heavy police presence in area for some time.

This is a developing story.