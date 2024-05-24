KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man robs Guelph store with six foot stick: police

    A stock image of a pile of sticks. (Fausto Hernández/Pexels) A stock image of a pile of sticks. (Fausto Hernández/Pexels)
    Share

    Guelph police are looking for a man after they say he robbed a west-end business with a six foot wooden stick.

    Officers were called to the business around 9:41 p.m. Thursday and told the suspect walked into the store and demanded the clerk give him a pack of cigarettes.

    He walked away with the stolen merchandise before officers arrived.

    The male is described as 6’0 tall, light-skinned, with a slim build, and long brown hair. Police said he was wearing a rainbow cowboy hat and cut-off denim shorts. He also had a circular tattoo on the left side of his chest.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News