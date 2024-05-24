Man robs Guelph store with six foot stick: police

Guelph police are looking for a man after they say he robbed a west-end business with a six foot wooden stick.

Officers were called to the business around 9:41 p.m. Thursday and told the suspect walked into the store and demanded the clerk give him a pack of cigarettes.

He walked away with the stolen merchandise before officers arrived.

The male is described as 6’0 tall, light-skinned, with a slim build, and long brown hair. Police said he was wearing a rainbow cowboy hat and cut-off denim shorts. He also had a circular tattoo on the left side of his chest.