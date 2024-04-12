Man killed in Kitchener shooting
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood.
Waterloo regional police say officers were called to Moor Street, near Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard around 11:55 p.m. Thursday.
When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police tape surrounds the scene of a fatal shooting on Moor Street in Kitchener on April 12, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
Officers remain on scene Friday morning. Police tape stretches across the road in front of a townhouse on Moor Street. Bags and other items can be seen on the ground.
“There will be an increased presence in the area looking for video footage, dash cam footage, those types of things, obviously we’re asking any members of the public who have information to call our lines.” Staff Sgt. Kyle Lambert told reporters.
Lambert said investigators believe the shooting was targeted and there’s no threat to public safety.
Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or if they're looking for any suspects.
“We’re less than 12 hours into this investigation, there will be further information released at some point if suspect information comes about,” Lambert said.
Lambert said this is the sixth shooting in Waterloo Region so far this year and the second where someone was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS’ Major Crime Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
More to come.
