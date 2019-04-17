Featured
Man faces charges following gunpoint kidnapping in Norfolk County
A 38-year-old man is facing charges after an alleged gunpoint kidnapping in Delhi.
Provincial police were contacted on April 13 at around 1:20 a.m. when a man came to a Brantford hospital with injuries.
The day before, two Tillsonburg men, 29 and 45, were forcibly taken to an address in Middleton, according to police. One of them was involved in a physical altercation there, which led the suspect to flee the scene in a car.
Police have charged Richard Hutchison, 38, with a number of offences:
- Kidnapping while using a firearm
- Discharging a firearm in a reckless manor
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted weapon
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
He’s being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Simcoe courtroom on April 16.