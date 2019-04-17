

CTV Kitchener





A 38-year-old man is facing charges after an alleged gunpoint kidnapping in Delhi.

Provincial police were contacted on April 13 at around 1:20 a.m. when a man came to a Brantford hospital with injuries.

The day before, two Tillsonburg men, 29 and 45, were forcibly taken to an address in Middleton, according to police. One of them was involved in a physical altercation there, which led the suspect to flee the scene in a car.

Police have charged Richard Hutchison, 38, with a number of offences:

Kidnapping while using a firearm

Discharging a firearm in a reckless manor

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

He’s being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Simcoe courtroom on April 16.