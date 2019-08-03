

CTV Kitchener





A man is dead after a motorcycle and farm tractor crashed in Woolwich Township on Saturday.

It happened near West Montrose on Line 86 and Katherine Street North.

The 56-year-old motorcyclist was transported to Grand River Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"I actually thought something in my house had exploded. It made me jump up," says Sherri, who lives close to where the crash happened.

Police say the tractor was heading westbound on Line 86, turning left onto Katherine Street when it was hit by the motorcycle heading eastbound.

The tractor was towing two grain trailers.

The people on it were uninjured.

Police have not released information on the victim's identity, what caused the accident or if there are charges pending.

More to come...