Man dies after being injured on Erin, Ont. golf course during storm

ERIN -

A 59-year-old man has died after he was injured on an Erin, Ont. golf course during a violent storm that ripped through the region Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the injured man shortly after 6 p.m. at the Calerin Golf Club.

Police say the severe weather caused a tree and hydro line to fall on an unoccupied car in the parking lot.

The owner approached the car to extinguish a small fire that had started when he collapsed suddenly, according to officials.

William Elliott of Halton Hills was pronounced dead at the scene.

Across the street, Erin resident Mark Fawcett couldn't believe the severity of the storm.

"The next thing you know the wind was just going crazy," he said. "As we got closer [to the club] there were golfers there saying back off because the hydro line was down."

Fawcett says he saw a car and surrounding trees catch fire and a person laying in the parking lot.

"It was a pretty horrific scene," he said.

Hydro One was on scene due to downed trees and wires.

"We're not able to provide the details of the OPP's investigation at this time," said Hydro One in a statement. "We remind members of the public to remain at least 10 metres or the length of a school bus away from downed power lines, even if they do not look live, and to report downed power lines by calling your local emergency services or local utility."

Those who live nearby, like Chad Bryant, say the last 24 hours has been harrowing and not something you expect to see across from where you live.

"You could see someone laying there," said resident John Leenders. "It was a lot to process. Some things you don't unsee."

OPP say a post-mortem has been scheduled to determine the cause of Elliot's death.