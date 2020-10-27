KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they are investigating a death following a workplace accident in Woolwich Township.

Officials tweeted they'd been called to the scene in the area of Woolwich Street South and Elroy Road around 3:15 p.m.

We are currently on scene in the area of Woolwich Street South and Elroy Road in Woolwich Township for reports of a workplace accident. One male has been pronounced deceased.



The Ministry of Labour is responding. More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/b2KiAzXEuf — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 27, 2020

One man was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Ministry of Labour said a worker reportedly fell off a balcony.

Ornge Air Ambulance told CTV News they responded to the scene, but didn't transport a patient.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available.