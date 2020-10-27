Advertisement
Man dead after workplace accident, police say
Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020 3:31PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 27, 2020 5:17PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they are investigating a death following a workplace accident in Woolwich Township.
Officials tweeted they'd been called to the scene in the area of Woolwich Street South and Elroy Road around 3:15 p.m.
One man was pronounced dead, according to police.
The Ministry of Labour said a worker reportedly fell off a balcony.
Ornge Air Ambulance told CTV News they responded to the scene, but didn't transport a patient.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.
More information will be released as it becomes available.