A man is facing racing charges after allegedly being caught driving too fast.

According to the Wellington County OPP, an officer was conducting radar on on Wellington Road 124 in Erin when it happened.

That was on April 4 at around 9:40 p.m.

Police say the officer noticed an eastbound vehicle that appeared to be going faster than the 40 km/h speed limit near Delarmbro Drive.

The vehicle was found on radar going over 90 km/h.

A 38-year-old Milton man was charged with racing a motor vehicle. His vehicle was seized for seven days and he is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court room on June 5 to answer the charge.