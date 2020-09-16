KITCHENER -- A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide investigation in Cambridge.

Officers were called to a home on Linden Drive on Wednesday night.

In a media release, police said they originally responded to the scene for a weapons call. By the time they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who was suffering from stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested, and has since been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators said they believed the suspect and victim were known to each other, and that there was no risk to public safety. Police are not looking for any other suspects.

There's expected to be an increased police presence in the area while officers investigate.

Police said Thursday that this is the sixth homicide of the year in Waterloo Region. The fifth happened just last week in the area of Queen Street West and Winston Boulevard, also in Cambridge.

In that case, 22-year-old Kayla Duff was found dead after police were called to a medical emergency.

A woman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Neighbours identified the woman as Duff's mother, though police have not confirmed that.

Court documents showed that Melissa Duff-Shore is accused of committing second-degree murder between the dates of Sept. 10 and 11.