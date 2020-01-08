Man charged with impaired driving after SUV slams into house
CTV Kitchener Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 1:16PM EST
KITCHENER -- A man has been charged with impaired driving after an SUV slammed into a house in New Hamburg.
Police responded to the call on Hillfield Drive around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
The home was deemed uninhabitable due to damage, according to police.
The 44-year-old London man who was driving the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A family of three were home when the crash happened, but nobody was injured.
They were able to stay at a neighbour's home Tuesday night.
RELATED IMAGES