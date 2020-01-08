KITCHENER -- A man has been charged with impaired driving after an SUV slammed into a house in New Hamburg.

Police responded to the call on Hillfield Drive around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The home was deemed uninhabitable due to damage, according to police.

The 44-year-old London man who was driving the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A family of three were home when the crash happened, but nobody was injured.

They were able to stay at a neighbour's home Tuesday night.