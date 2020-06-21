KITCHENER -- Police say a Kitchener man has been charged after a crash between a car and an LRT train sent four people to hospital in Kitchener.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue.

The car had damage to its passenger side, while the train’s front bumper was broken.

Waterloo Regional Police say the four people inside the car had minor injuries.

The area was closed for several hours while officers were on scene investigating.

Police say the 35-year-old man driving the car is facing a single charge under the Highway Traffic Act, although they did not say what that charge is.

Following an investigation, officers determined that speed and alcohol were not factors in this crash.