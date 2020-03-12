KITCHENER -- A Guelph man has been charged after allegedly looking through a bathroom window while a teen girl was showering.

It happened at around 5:45 p.m. on March 10 at a building near downtown Guelph.

Police say a man was seen with his pants down, looking into the open window of an apartment building.

A 15-year-old girl was showering and changing at the time.

Officers responded to the scene but weren't able to find the suspect. The next day, though, police say they found and arrested him.

The accused, 59, has been charged with voyeurism and breach probation.

He was not publicly named. Police say he's due in court on April 28.

The allegations against him have not been proven in court.