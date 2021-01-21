KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a man has been charged after $20,000 worth of glasses and other merchandise was stolen from optical stores.

Investigators say several stores in Kitchener and Waterloo were broken into between Jan. 16 and 18.

Police said the glasses and other items were recovered after they searched a home in Kitchener's Rockway area on Thursday.

They also found several imitation firearms.

A 34-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, including break and enter, possession of stolen property and possession of break-and-enter instruments.

Police say the man has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.