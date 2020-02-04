KITCHENER -- Police are searching for a man who stole hundreds of dollars in alcohol from a store in Guelph last month.

On Jan. 26 a man walked into a store located near Clair Road East and Gordon Street at 1 p.m.

The man then shoplifted just over $600 of alcohol from the business, according to officials.

On Tuesday, police released two images of a man they say they would like to speak with in regards to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.