Man caught on camera stealing hundreds in alcohol
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 11:51AM EST
On Tuesday, police released two images of a man they say they would like to speak with in regards to the incident.
KITCHENER -- Police are searching for a man who stole hundreds of dollars in alcohol from a store in Guelph last month.
On Jan. 26 a man walked into a store located near Clair Road East and Gordon Street at 1 p.m.
The man then shoplifted just over $600 of alcohol from the business, according to officials.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
