A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a knifepoint robbery at a restaurant in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police announced the arrest Sunday morning.

They say a suspect went into the business on Victoria Road North Wednesday afternoon, brandished a knife, and demanded money.

Holy Guacamole confirmed the robbery on their Facebook page that night.

"He said he didn't want to hurt us, but he would if he had to," said restaurant supervisor Marcello Chavarria. "He pulled out a knife, I mean it was just small but it was still there, and he lunged forward and at that point, I just back up, put my hands up."

Earlier this week, owners Mike and Dayana Snider said safety is their top priority.

"Staying in business at this location is something our family must decide," a statement from the owners said in part. "Victoria Street North is an area that should be monitored more closely."