KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man arrested for Kitchener hit-and-run

    Waterloo regional police at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Highland Road in Kitchener. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Highland Road in Kitchener. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in a Kitchener parking lot last month.

    According to police, it happened on Nov. 3 around 5:40 p.m. near Highland Road West and Lawrence Avenue.

    A woman was walking in the parking lot when she was hit by a vehicle that did not remain on scene.

    Police said she was seriously injured and taken to an out-of-region hospital.

    A week after the crash, police released photos of the vehicle, seeking to identify the driver.

    On Friday morning, they announced a man had been arrested and charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and operation of a motor vehicle without insurance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News