Man arrested for Kitchener hit-and-run

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in a Kitchener parking lot last month.

According to police, it happened on Nov. 3 around 5:40 p.m. near Highland Road West and Lawrence Avenue.

A woman was walking in the parking lot when she was hit by a vehicle that did not remain on scene.

Police said she was seriously injured and taken to an out-of-region hospital.

A week after the crash, police released photos of the vehicle, seeking to identify the driver.

On Friday morning, they announced a man had been arrested and charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and operation of a motor vehicle without insurance.