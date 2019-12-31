KITCHENER -- A Woodstock man is facing charges after police allegedly found explosive devices and materials inside his home.

Authorities say at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, they searched a home on Winniett Street after receiving a tip that a local man was in possession of material commonly used to make a pipe bomb.

As a result, police say they evacuated several homes in the surrounding area.

Investigators also searched another home in the city and a vehicle in Ingersoll, removing several items from both locations.

Later that night, police say a 38-year-old man was arrested by officers on Dover Street.

The man has been charged with two counts of possession of an explosive device, possession of an explosive substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday.

Following an investigation, Winniett Street was reopened and residents were able to return to their home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 31, 2019.