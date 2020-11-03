KITCHENER -- A man has been arrested after police responded to the scene of a person barricaded in a Kitchener motel on Tuesday.

According to a tweet, officials responded to a motel in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue. In an afternoon update, police added that they had gone to the motel after a vehicle of interest was identified there.

Officers had knocked on the door but a man inside, who was wanted on several warrants, refused to come out, telling officers that he had guns in the room.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that there was also a woman in the motel room.

The Emergency Response Unit was called, and were on scene negotiating with those inside from about 10 a.m.

A command post was set up in the area, officials said.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while they responded to the incident.

No schools in the area were impacted, officials said, as the risk to public safety was considered low.