Man arrested after knife call in Kitchener
A Kitchener resident has been charged after Waterloo regional police were called about a threatening man with a knife.
Officers were called to the King Street East and Eby Street North area on Monday around 3 p.m.
They were told an unknown man approached a victim and the two got into an argument. Investigators said the suspect threatened to hurt the victim while brandishing a knife.
A 43-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police said no one was hurt during the incident.
