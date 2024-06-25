Man arrested after knife call in Kitchener

A Kitchener resident has been charged after Waterloo regional police were called about a threatening man with a knife.

Officers were called to the King Street East and Eby Street North area on Monday around 3 p.m.

They were told an unknown man approached a victim and the two got into an argument. Investigators said the suspect threatened to hurt the victim while brandishing a knife.

A 43-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said no one was hurt during the incident.