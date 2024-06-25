KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man arrested after knife call in Kitchener

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)
    A Kitchener resident has been charged after Waterloo regional police were called about a threatening man with a knife.

    Officers were called to the King Street East and Eby Street North area on Monday around 3 p.m.

    They were told an unknown man approached a victim and the two got into an argument. Investigators said the suspect threatened to hurt the victim while brandishing a knife.

    A 43-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Police said no one was hurt during the incident.

