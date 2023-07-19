Man arrested after indecent act in Elmira park

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself to children at an Elmira park.

Officers were called to Gibson Park around 2 p.m. on Monday for a reports of a man who had been screaming, knocked food out a parkgoer’s hand and then exposed himself as children played nearby, police said.

Police released a suspect description late Tuesday evening.

In an update at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, police said an officer spotted the man walking and placed him under arrest.

He was charged with committing an indecent act, causing a disturbance and failing to comply with release order.

Gibson Park in Elmira is seen on Wednesday July 19, two days after a man allegedly exposed himself to children playing there. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)