Man and woman charged in Guelph cocaine trafficking investigation
A man and a woman from Guelph are facing charges after police were tipped off about a man allegedly dealing cocaine.
Guelph police said they conducted surveillance on the suspect and witnessed numerous drug trafficking interactions. Officers searched a west-end home on Tuesday and arrested a man outside an address in the Tovell Drive and Westra Drive area. They said he had $3,500 in cash on him at the time of the arrest.
A woman was also seen leaving the home with two small children before the search began.
During the search, investigators said they found approximately $10,000 worth of cocaine divvied up into multiple bags, psilocybin and a digital scale.
A 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Guelph, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
