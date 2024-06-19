KITCHENER
    • Man and woman charged in Guelph cocaine trafficking investigation

    A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted)
    A man and a woman from Guelph are facing charges after police were tipped off about a man allegedly dealing cocaine.

    Guelph police said they conducted surveillance on the suspect and witnessed numerous drug trafficking interactions. Officers searched a west-end home on Tuesday and arrested a man outside an address in the Tovell Drive and Westra Drive area. They said he had $3,500 in cash on him at the time of the arrest.

    A woman was also seen leaving the home with two small children before the search began.

    During the search, investigators said they found approximately $10,000 worth of cocaine divvied up into multiple bags, psilocybin and a digital scale.

    A 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Guelph, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

