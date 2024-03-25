Man allegedly attacked by strangers with bat outside home

Guelph police are investigating after a man reported he was beaten by two strangers outside his home.

Officers were called to the residence on Elizabeth Street around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

The victim reported that around 15 minutes earlier he had seen two men he didn’t recognize near his vehicle. When he went out to speak with them, one of the men allegedly hit him several times with a bat.

Police said the victim managed to crawl inside and get help from his teenaged son. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his arms and legs.

The alleged attackers were last seen on Elizabeth Street heading toward downtown. One was described as a white man, approximately 30-years-old, wearing a black leather jacket and black pants. There was no description of the second man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7230.