Man, 40 taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 10:24AM EDT
A 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in Kitchener, Saturday night.
Police say it happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment building on Victoria Street South.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police couldn’t specify if this was a targeted incident. They are investigating.