

CTV Kitchener





A man is facing a number of charges after about 33 grams of suspected meth was seized.

Police first arrested the man on April 11 in the area of Highland Road West and Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener for breaching a court order.

After further investigation, police seized an estimated 33 grams of what they believe is methamphetamine.

In photos shared with the press release, police indicated that they also seized cash.

He also reportedly had other drug-related property.

The man, 29, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of breaching recognizance.

His name was not released.